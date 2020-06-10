Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF), US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)?

The shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on August 11, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on August 29, 2016. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on November 30, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that CANF is Buy in its latest report on March 31, 2015. ROTH Capital thinks that CANF is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 30, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.72.

The shares of the company added by 10.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.06 while ending the day at $2.26. During the trading session, a total of 4.79 million shares were traded which represents a -464.64% decline from the average session volume which is 0.85 million shares. CANF had ended its last session trading at $2.05. CANF 52-week low price stands at $1.08 while its 52-week high price is $4.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.72 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. generated 4.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has the potential to record -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BofA/Merrill also rated USFD as Reiterated on October 03, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that USFD could surge by 9.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.21% to reach $25.33/share. It started the day trading at $24.49 and traded between $22.83 and $22.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USFD’s 50-day SMA is 18.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.11. The stock has a high of $43.10 for the year while the low is $8.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.99%, as 4.66M CANF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.48% of US Foods Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.97, while the P/B ratio is 1.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more USFD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 350,387 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,287,810 shares of USFD, with a total valuation of $436,187,915. Longview Partners LLP meanwhile bought more USFD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $365,890,053 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its US Foods Holding Corp. shares by 12.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,530,730 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,850,642 shares of US Foods Holding Corp. which are valued at $355,410,695. In the same vein, Eminence Capital LP increased its US Foods Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,905,206 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,886,570 shares and is now valued at $234,061,255. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of US Foods Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.