Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)?

The shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2019. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 160.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.20.

The shares of the company added by 16.42% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.13 while ending the day at $1.34. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a -1316.9% decline from the average session volume which is 35850.0 shares. ANCN had ended its last session trading at $1.15. ANCN 52-week low price stands at $0.51 while its 52-week high price is $4.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd generated 14.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 87.8%. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has the potential to record -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.37% to reach $3.40/share. It started the day trading at $10.53 and traded between $9.86 and $10.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSL’s 50-day SMA is 4.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.59. The stock has a high of $26.08 for the year while the low is $1.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.16%, as 2.33M ANCN shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 45.52%. Looking further, the stock has raised 115.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more SSL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -40,082 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,368,898 shares of SSL, with a total valuation of $20,883,332. Harding Loevner LP meanwhile sold more SSL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,813,861 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Sasol Limited shares by 289.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,529,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,136,800 shares of Sasol Limited which are valued at $7,311,488. In the same vein, Jane Street Capital LLC increased its Sasol Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,154,150 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,307,774 shares and is now valued at $6,251,160.