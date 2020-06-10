Is It Crazy To Buy RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) And Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

The shares of RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RigNet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on September 07, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $24. Sidoti was of a view that RNET is Buy in its latest report on June 28, 2016. Sidoti thinks that RNET is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 353.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 87.54.

The shares of the company added by 22.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.00 while ending the day at $3.49. During the trading session, a total of 6.18 million shares were traded which represents a -1414.97% decline from the average session volume which is 0.41 million shares. RNET had ended its last session trading at $2.86. RigNet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 RNET 52-week low price stands at $0.77 while its 52-week high price is $11.34.

The RigNet Inc. generated 13.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.13%.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.95% to reach $18.67/share. It started the day trading at $17.315 and traded between $16.52 and $16.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TPR’s 50-day SMA is 14.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.12. The stock has a high of $32.44 for the year while the low is $10.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.86%, as 12.80M RNET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.89% of Tapestry Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -185,473 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,679,861 shares of TPR, with a total valuation of $456,516,332. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more TPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $316,881,876 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Tapestry Inc. shares by 2.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,846,841 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 431,341 shares of Tapestry Inc. which are valued at $220,920,994. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Tapestry Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 78,033 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,434,001 shares and is now valued at $214,777,935. Following these latest developments, around 0.31% of Tapestry Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.