Is A Downturn Overdue? MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)?

The shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2017. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MoSys Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2016, to Speculative Buy the MOSY stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2014. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Buy rating by Feltl & Co. in its report released on March 26, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.50. Benchmark was of a view that MOSY is Buy in its latest report on February 12, 2010. Stanford Research thinks that MOSY is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 188.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.84.

The shares of the company added by 37.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.65 while ending the day at $2.25. During the trading session, a total of 3.01 million shares were traded which represents a -822.64% decline from the average session volume which is 0.33 million shares. MOSY had ended its last session trading at $1.64. MoSys Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.70 MOSY 52-week low price stands at $0.78 while its 52-week high price is $4.65.

The MoSys Inc. generated 5.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Credit Suisse also rated BXMT as Downgrade on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $37.50 suggesting that BXMT could down by -2.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.59% to reach $26.33/share. It started the day trading at $27.89 and traded between $26.90 and $27.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BXMT’s 50-day SMA is 22.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.19. The stock has a high of $40.62 for the year while the low is $12.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.81%, as 6.96M MOSY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.46% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.11, while the P/B ratio is 1.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BXMT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -469,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,917,160 shares of BXMT, with a total valuation of $303,940,775. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BXMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $242,579,876 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by 5.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,996,388 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 165,877 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. which are valued at $70,505,010. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 19,528 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,350,539 shares and is now valued at $55,308,183. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.