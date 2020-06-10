Is A Downturn Overdue? Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)?

The shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $2.20 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kopin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on August 03, 2016, to Hold the KOPN stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Wunderlich Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2015. That day the Wunderlich set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Hold rating by Wunderlich in its report released on February 18, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Needham was of a view that KOPN is Hold in its latest report on March 14, 2012. Wunderlich thinks that KOPN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 705.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is 10.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.28.

The shares of the company added by 21.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.23 while ending the day at $1.53. During the trading session, a total of 3.12 million shares were traded which represents a -178.27% decline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. KOPN had ended its last session trading at $1.26. Kopin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 KOPN 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $1.39.

The Kopin Corporation generated 8.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Kopin Corporation has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on June 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.02% to reach $4.83/share. It started the day trading at $9.21 and traded between $8.70 and $8.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKT’s 50-day SMA is 6.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.32. The stock has a high of $17.94 for the year while the low is $4.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 49.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.51%, as 48.42M KOPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 53.99% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SKT shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,070,934 shares of SKT, with a total valuation of $120,853,424. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SKT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $108,966,973 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares by 82.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,272,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -24,371,129 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. which are valued at $39,649,952. In the same vein, Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 58,519 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,204,136 shares and is now valued at $16,575,103. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.