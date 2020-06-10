Is A Downturn Overdue? Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX), Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)?

The shares of Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Emerald Holding Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Equal Weight the EEX stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11.50. Goldman was of a view that EEX is Neutral in its latest report on June 03, 2019. Barclays thinks that EEX is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.0801 while ending the day at $3.11. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a -29.72% decline from the average session volume which is 0.45 million shares. EEX had ended its last session trading at $3.45. Emerald Holding Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 EEX 52-week low price stands at $1.50 while its 52-week high price is $12.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Emerald Holding Inc. generated 50.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.89%. Emerald Holding Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 19, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. It started the day trading at $1.44 and traded between $1.24 and $1.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NAK’s 50-day SMA is 0.7513 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5794. The stock has a high of $1.50 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.72%, as 27.85M EEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.74% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 179.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 163.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kopernik Global Investors LLC sold more NAK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kopernik Global Investors LLC selling -460,786 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,853,724 shares of NAK, with a total valuation of $10,283,745. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more NAK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,987,474 worth of shares.

Similarly, SIA Funds AG increased its Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares by 10.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,991,792 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 286,200 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. which are valued at $1,723,272. In the same vein, UBS Financial Services, Inc. increased its Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 44,025 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,935,541 shares and is now valued at $1,114,872. Following these latest developments, around 37.40% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.