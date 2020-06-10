Is A Downturn Overdue? At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)?

The shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of At Home Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Morgan Stanley was of a view that HOME is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that HOME is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 477.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.15% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.72 while ending the day at $6.93. During the trading session, a total of 3.34 million shares were traded which represents a 10.16% incline from the average session volume which is 3.72 million shares. HOME had ended its last session trading at $7.80. At Home Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 HOME 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $10.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The At Home Group Inc. generated 12.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.24%. At Home Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Caris & Company published a research note on August 07, 2007 where it informed investors and clients that Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) is now rated as Above Average. It started the day trading at $3.60 and traded between $3.09 and $3.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRAD’s 50-day SMA is 2.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.47. The stock has a high of $8.84 for the year while the low is $1.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 153942.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 66.43%, as 256,207 HOME shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.62% of Digirad Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 309.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cannell Capital LLC sold more DRAD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cannell Capital LLC selling -19,539 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 175,851 shares of DRAD, with a total valuation of $576,791.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Digirad Corporation shares by 3.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 90,308 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,213 shares of Digirad Corporation which are valued at $296,210. Following these latest developments, around 14.70% of Digirad Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.