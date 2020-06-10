Is A Downturn Overdue? Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS), Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)?

The shares of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aqua Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Euro Pacific Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2018, to Buy the AQMS stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on June 22, 2017. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on March 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. National Securities was of a view that AQMS is Buy in its latest report on February 16, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that AQMS is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 215.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.54.

The shares of the company added by 15.83% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.95 while ending the day at $1.04. During the trading session, a total of 2.28 million shares were traded which represents a -386.15% decline from the average session volume which is 0.47 million shares. AQMS had ended its last session trading at $0.90. Aqua Metals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 AQMS 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $2.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aqua Metals Inc. generated 6.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -128.57%. Aqua Metals Inc. has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on July 19, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.42% to reach $2.67/share. It started the day trading at $2.89 and traded between $2.50 and $2.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BGG’s 50-day SMA is 1.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.29. The stock has a high of $10.51 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.14%, as 18.09M AQMS shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 66.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BGG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -54,183 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,380,569 shares of BGG, with a total valuation of $14,483,892. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile sold more BGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,022,551 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares by 5.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,981,348 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -170,341 shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation which are valued at $6,767,660. In the same vein, GMT Capital Corp. decreased its Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,294,573 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,294,573 shares and is now valued at $5,208,681. Following these latest developments, around 4.47% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.