Expensive Market, What To Buy? IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA), Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)

The shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IZEA Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2871.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is 62.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 91.24.

The shares of the company added by 65.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.75 while ending the day at $2.08. During the trading session, a total of 131.94 million shares were traded which represents a -1427.14% decline from the average session volume which is 8.64 million shares. IZEA had ended its last session trading at $1.26. IZEA Worldwide Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 IZEA 52-week low price stands at $0.07 while its 52-week high price is $1.28.

The IZEA Worldwide Inc. generated 5.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. IZEA Worldwide Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) is now rated as Neutral. BMO Capital Markets also rated WBT as Initiated on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that WBT could surge by 16.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.52% to reach $8.79/share. It started the day trading at $8.07 and traded between $7.32 and $7.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WBT’s 50-day SMA is 5.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.57. The stock has a high of $19.81 for the year while the low is $3.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.40%, as 8.61M IZEA shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.12, while the P/B ratio is 4.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Icahn Associates Holding LLC bought more WBT shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC purchasing 1,859,578 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,942,238 shares of WBT, with a total valuation of $58,875,233. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WBT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,722,766 worth of shares.

Similarly, Impax Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Welbilt Inc. shares by 1.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,092,966 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -177,965 shares of Welbilt Inc. which are valued at $54,688,322. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Welbilt Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 197,032 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,991,226 shares and is now valued at $39,396,744. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Welbilt Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.