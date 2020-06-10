Can Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) Offer Investors Safety?

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has a beta of 2.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.73, with weekly volatility at 7.74% and ATR at 1.33. The SGMS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.76 and a $31.63 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -11.83% on 06/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $18.6754 before closing at $16.69. Intraday shares traded counted 1.12 million, which was 50.83% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.27M. SGMS’s previous close was $18.93 while the outstanding shares total 94.00M.

Investors have identified the Gambling company Scientific Games Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.72 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SGMS, the company has in raw cash 389.0 million on their books with 45.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1496000000 million total, with 735000000 million as their total liabilities.

SGMS were able to record 67.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 25.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 120.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Scientific Games Corporation recorded a total of 725.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -15.45% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -19.03%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 294.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 431.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 94.00M with the revenue now reading -1.69 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SGMS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SGMS attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, COTTLE BARRY L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.34, for a total value of 51,700. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP & Grp Chief Exec, Gaming, Mooberry Derik now sold 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 269,355. Also, EVP & Grp Chief Exec, Gaming, Mooberry Derik sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 28.19 per share, with a total market value of 928,973. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, PERELMAN RONALD O now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,021,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

4 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Scientific Games Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SGMS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.22.