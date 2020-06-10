Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 98.95, with weekly volatility at 13.87% and ATR at 0.21. The JFIN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.60 and a $19.49 high. Intraday shares traded counted 10.96 million, which was -24353.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 44.82K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 903.73% on 06/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.33 before closing at $29.61. JFIN’s previous close was $2.95 while the outstanding shares total 49.91M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 2.11.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company Jiayin Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $73.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 79385000 million total, with 207229000 million as their total liabilities.

JFIN were able to record -0.19 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 5.63 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 3.78 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -73.03 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -316.35 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 49.91M with the revenue now reading -0.27 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.06 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on JFIN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of JFIN attractive?

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Jiayin Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JFIN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.40.