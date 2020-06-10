Analysts Turn Mixed On China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI), Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX)

The shares of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2010. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of China Pharma Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 154.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.25.

The shares of the company added by 19.61% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.44 while ending the day at $0.54. During the trading session, a total of 8.61 million shares were traded which represents a -501.8% decline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. CPHI had ended its last session trading at $0.45. China Pharma Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 CPHI 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $1.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The China Pharma Holdings Inc. generated 0.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -87.5%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.10% to reach $5.42/share. It started the day trading at $4.25 and traded between $3.95 and $3.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BSMX’s 50-day SMA is 2.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.62. The stock has a high of $8.01 for the year while the low is $2.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 320431.56 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.13%, as 259,133 CPHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.02% of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.36, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 661.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.28% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Santander Asset Management SA SGI… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 95,010,158 shares of BSMX, with a total valuation of $263,178,138. Templeton Asset Management Ltd. (… meanwhile sold more BSMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,028,610 worth of shares.

Similarly, Templeton Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,093,049 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -259,865 shares of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR which are valued at $44,577,746. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 195,895 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,134,898 shares and is now valued at $30,843,667. Following these latest developments, around 14.30% of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.