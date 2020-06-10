Analysts Turn Mixed On Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP), Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

The shares of Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $10 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chaparral Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $0.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 416.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.80% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.04 while ending the day at $1.09. During the trading session, a total of 4.27 million shares were traded which represents a -7.61% decline from the average session volume which is 3.97 million shares. CHAP had ended its last session trading at $1.25. Chaparral Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CHAP 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $5.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chaparral Energy Inc. generated 13.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.65%. Chaparral Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. ROTH Capital also rated INO as Downgrade on April 30, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that INO could surge by 20.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.07% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $13.20 and traded between $11.90 and $12.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INO’s 50-day SMA is 11.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.46. The stock has a high of $19.36 for the year while the low is $1.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.98%, as 26.35M CHAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.87% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 35.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 123.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 435.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more INO shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 645,667 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,736,961 shares of INO, with a total valuation of $93,075,641. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more INO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,523,867 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 51.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,600,798 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,882,029 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $43,317,600. In the same vein, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … decreased its Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,333,624 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,713,984 shares and is now valued at $32,649,228. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.