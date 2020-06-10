Analysts Turn Mixed On Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN), Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.03.

The shares of the company added by 15.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.13 while ending the day at $2.45. During the trading session, a total of 7.69 million shares were traded which represents a -741.57% decline from the average session volume which is 0.91 million shares. CAN had ended its last session trading at $2.12. Canaan Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 CAN 52-week low price stands at $2.00 while its 52-week high price is $13.00.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Wells Fargo also rated DHC as Downgrade on January 17, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that DHC could down by -46.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.45% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.28 and traded between $6.40 and $6.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DHC’s 50-day SMA is 3.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.66. The stock has a high of $9.85 for the year while the low is $2.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 49.23%, as 9.93M CAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.83% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 70.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 332,524 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,184,142 shares of DHC, with a total valuation of $112,532,682. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,542,052 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Diversified Healthcare Trust shares by 10.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,091,195 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,294,250 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust which are valued at $43,823,616. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Diversified Healthcare Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,056 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,957,020 shares and is now valued at $24,746,332. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.