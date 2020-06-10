Analysts Turn Mixed On Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN), Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

The shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2018. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2018, to Hold the APRN stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on May 04, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $3.50. Stifel was of a view that APRN is Hold in its latest report on February 14, 2018. Gabelli & Co thinks that APRN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 415.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.319 while ending the day at $10.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a 72.45% incline from the average session volume which is 4.01 million shares. APRN had ended its last session trading at $11.70. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 APRN 52-week low price stands at $2.01 while its 52-week high price is $28.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Blue Apron Holdings Inc. generated 29.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.93%. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -4.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $1.26 and traded between $1.10 and $1.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELGX’s 50-day SMA is 0.8179 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0726. The stock has a high of $8.14 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 255572.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.41%, as 379,295 APRN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.37% of Endologix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 319.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 60.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.31% over the last six months.

This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,366,321 shares of ELGX, with a total valuation of $3,181,173. Deerfield Management Company LP meanwhile bought more ELGX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $897,750 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its Endologix Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 889,213 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Endologix Inc. which are valued at $840,306. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Endologix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 33,333 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 789,001 shares and is now valued at $745,606. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Endologix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.