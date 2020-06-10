Analysts Turn Mixed On ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ), The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 212.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.84.

The shares of the company added by 36.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.6501 while ending the day at $0.88. During the trading session, a total of 3.23 million shares were traded which represents a -980.24% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. ALJJ had ended its last session trading at $0.64. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 ALJJ 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $1.93.

The ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. generated 3.1 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.60% to reach $10.50/share. It started the day trading at $10.77 and traded between $10.09 and $10.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TBBK’s 50-day SMA is 6.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.83. The stock has a high of $13.73 for the year while the low is $3.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1062069.81 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.04%, as 955,438 ALJJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.09% of The Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.42, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 480.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Frontier Capital Management Co. L… bought more TBBK shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Frontier Capital Management Co. L… purchasing 358,759 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,731,675 shares of TBBK, with a total valuation of $32,979,775. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more TBBK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,321,375 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Bancorp Inc. shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,656,541 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -36,263 shares of The Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $25,486,091. Following these latest developments, around 5.40% of The Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.