Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR), DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.67.

The shares of the company added by 9.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.67 while ending the day at $4.16. During the trading session, a total of 0.53 million shares were traded which represents a -42.61% decline from the average session volume which is 0.38 million shares. TIGR had ended its last session trading at $3.80. TIGR 52-week low price stands at $2.03 while its 52-week high price is $6.08.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Credit Suisse also rated DCP as Downgrade on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that DCP could down by -60.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.56% to reach $9.13/share. It started the day trading at $15.4599 and traded between $14.06 and $14.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DCP’s 50-day SMA is 8.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.07. The stock has a high of $31.49 for the year while the low is $2.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.82%, as 7.38M TIGR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.54% of DCP Midstream LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 103.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. bought more DCP shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. purchasing 847,249 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,623,908 shares of DCP, with a total valuation of $105,777,563. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more DCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $103,559,429 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its DCP Midstream LP shares by 41.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,151,816 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,282,509 shares of DCP Midstream LP which are valued at $55,981,526. In the same vein, Bleichroeder LP decreased its DCP Midstream LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 100,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,848,805 shares and is now valued at $25,924,126. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of DCP Midstream LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.