Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA), ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.68.

The shares of the company added by 19.05% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.40 while ending the day at $3.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.31 million shares were traded which represents a -215.23% decline from the average session volume which is 0.73 million shares. WISA had ended its last session trading at $2.52. WISA 52-week low price stands at $2.16 while its 52-week high price is $27.60.

The Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. generated 0.76 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 03, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. It started the day trading at $1.94 and traded between $1.77 and $1.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RWLK’s 50-day SMA is 1.0827 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8895. The stock has a high of $6.50 for the year while the low is $0.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.36%, as 1.07M WISA shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 753.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 207.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SagePoint Financial, Inc. (Invest… bought more RWLK shares, increasing its portfolio by 66.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SagePoint Financial, Inc. (Invest… purchasing 149,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 375,575 shares of RWLK, with a total valuation of $424,400. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more RWLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $259,900 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sabby Capital LLC increased its ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares by 81.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 229,699 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 103,419 shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. which are valued at $259,560. In the same vein, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 220,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 220,000 shares and is now valued at $248,600. Following these latest developments, around 0.31% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.