Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL), Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

The shares of Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fossil Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on February 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that FOSL is Market Perform in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that FOSL is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -37.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.01 while ending the day at $5.03. During the trading session, a total of 9.58 million shares were traded which represents a -457.16% decline from the average session volume which is 1.72 million shares. FOSL had ended its last session trading at $8.10. Fossil Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FOSL 52-week low price stands at $2.69 while its 52-week high price is $14.11.

The Fossil Group Inc. generated 200.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 97.33%.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.54 and traded between $0.465 and $0.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOVN’s 50-day SMA is 0.4015 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3566. The stock has a high of $3.72 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 72.42%, as 1.51M FOSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.42% of Novan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.42% over the last six months.

Heights Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more NOVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,081,411 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Novan Inc. shares by 153.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,576,667 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 955,859 shares of Novan Inc. which are valued at $584,943. In the same vein, CIBC World Markets, Inc. increased its Novan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,024,807 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,024,807 shares and is now valued at $380,203. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Novan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.