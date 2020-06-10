Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

The shares of Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2018. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avinger Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on April 11, 2017. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $1. Dougherty & Company was of a view that AVGR is Buy in its latest report on May 08, 2015. Dougherty & Company thinks that AVGR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 29, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 165.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.26.

The shares of the company added by 31.93% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.4852 while ending the day at $0.64. During the trading session, a total of 10.24 million shares were traded which represents a -389.84% decline from the average session volume which is 2.09 million shares. AVGR had ended its last session trading at $0.48. Avinger Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AVGR 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $5.20.

The Avinger Inc. generated 9.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -85.11%. Avinger Inc. has the potential to record -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.76% to reach $1.80/share. It started the day trading at $2.32 and traded between $2.11 and $2.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETM’s 50-day SMA is 1.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.25. The stock has a high of $6.31 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.92%, as 11.06M AVGR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.41% of Entercom Communications Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… sold more ETM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… selling -217,521 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,794,813 shares of ETM, with a total valuation of $13,169,672. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ETM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,961,845 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by 0.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,078,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 33,206 shares of Entercom Communications Corp. which are valued at $9,855,742. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 216,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,344,231 shares and is now valued at $8,959,962. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Entercom Communications Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.