Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC), Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

The shares of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2016. The Industrials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Astrotech Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 214.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.01.

The shares of the company added by 11.59% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.6249 while ending the day at $3.08. During the trading session, a total of 0.93 million shares were traded which represents a 38.36% incline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. ASTC had ended its last session trading at $2.76. Astrotech Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 ASTC 52-week low price stands at $0.98 while its 52-week high price is $7.75.

The Astrotech Corporation generated 4.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Astrotech Corporation has the potential to record -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.89% to reach $4.25/share. It started the day trading at $5.17 and traded between $4.70 and $4.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLX’s 50-day SMA is 2.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.43. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $0.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.32%, as 10.09M ASTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.26% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.33, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 78.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HLX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -497,212 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,745,524 shares of HLX, with a total valuation of $50,153,631. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,695,307 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by 2.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,186,101 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -364,695 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. which are valued at $30,952,697. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 256,021 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,017,081 shares and is now valued at $30,523,386. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.