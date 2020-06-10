2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB), Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

The shares of Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5.50 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Town Sports International Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2018, to Outperform the CLUB stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2018. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $12.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on April 18, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10.50. Imperial Capital was of a view that CLUB is Outperform in its latest report on March 02, 2018. Imperial Capital thinks that CLUB is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 05, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 303.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.27.

The shares of the company added by 28.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.90 while ending the day at $1.21. During the trading session, a total of 2.59 million shares were traded which represents a -257.89% decline from the average session volume which is 0.72 million shares. CLUB had ended its last session trading at $0.94. CLUB 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $3.00.

The Town Sports International Holdings Inc. generated 18.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Town Sports International Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) is now rated as Underperform. Credit Suisse also rated PAGP as Downgrade on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that PAGP could surge by 13.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.79% to reach $13.68/share. It started the day trading at $12.47 and traded between $11.67 and $11.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAGP’s 50-day SMA is 8.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.27. The stock has a high of $25.69 for the year while the low is $3.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.27%, as 4.88M CLUB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.72% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more PAGP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -922,183 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,785,993 shares of PAGP, with a total valuation of $108,313,276. Energy Income Partners LLC meanwhile bought more PAGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $99,321,789 worth of shares.

Similarly, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares by 2.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,217,664 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 251,448 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. which are valued at $93,900,332. In the same vein, CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc… increased its Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,531,161 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,617,978 shares and is now valued at $79,199,218. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.