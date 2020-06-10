2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG), Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

The shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on June 27, 2016. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Platinum Group Metals Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on June 07, 2013, to Outperform the PLG stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2013. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $1.75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.94.

The shares of the company added by 13.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.55 while ending the day at $1.78. During the trading session, a total of 0.85 million shares were traded which represents a -222.13% decline from the average session volume which is 0.26 million shares. PLG had ended its last session trading at $1.57. PLG 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $2.98.

The Platinum Group Metals Ltd. generated 2.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) is now rated as Neutral. National Securities also rated APTS as Initiated on September 16, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that APTS could surge by 2.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.65% to reach $8.80/share. It started the day trading at $9.13 and traded between $8.42 and $8.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APTS’s 50-day SMA is 7.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.34. The stock has a high of $16.24 for the year while the low is $5.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.43%, as 1.80M PLG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.37% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 671.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more APTS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -3,517 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,578,987 shares of APTS, with a total valuation of $33,930,294. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more APTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,663,909 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares by 6.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,919,733 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -135,364 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. which are valued at $14,225,222. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 47,737 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,349,973 shares and is now valued at $10,003,300. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.