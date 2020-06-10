2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK), Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

The shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on September 30, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on June 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Imperial Capital was of a view that TUSK is Outperform in its latest report on May 03, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that TUSK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 355.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.84.

The shares of the company added by 18.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.775 while ending the day at $2.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -223.11% decline from the average session volume which is 0.32 million shares. TUSK had ended its last session trading at $2.16. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 TUSK 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $7.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mammoth Energy Services Inc. generated 13.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has the potential to record -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.34% to reach $35.92/share. It started the day trading at $37.26 and traded between $35.505 and $36.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SRC’s 50-day SMA is 28.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.98. The stock has a high of $54.63 for the year while the low is $18.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.58%, as 1.44M TUSK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.87% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.37, while the P/B ratio is 1.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 329,452 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,580,551 shares of SRC, with a total valuation of $479,257,749. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more SRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $418,087,798 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares by 0.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,954,203 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,183 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. which are valued at $306,191,284. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 540,585 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,808,765 shares and is now valued at $117,157,611. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.