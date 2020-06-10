2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO), Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.58 while ending the day at $0.60. During the trading session, a total of 0.88 million shares were traded which represents a -298.01% decline from the average session volume which is 0.22 million shares. LKCO had ended its last session trading at $0.67. LKCO 52-week low price stands at $0.34 while its 52-week high price is $10.72.

The Luokung Technology Corp. generated 0.49 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on August 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $3.50 and traded between $3.13 and $3.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SECO’s 50-day SMA is 2.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.30. The stock has a high of $8.32 for the year while the low is $2.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 56713.46 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.66%, as 47,265 LKCO shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.41, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 603.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 62.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The FIL Investment Management (Hong K… sold more SECO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The FIL Investment Management (Hong K… selling -59,181 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,650,972 shares of SECO, with a total valuation of $11,610,091. Indus Capital Partners LLC meanwhile bought more SECO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,946,737 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pelham Capital Ltd. decreased its Secoo Holding Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 920,454 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Secoo Holding Limited which are valued at $2,927,044. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Secoo Holding Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 344,820 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 690,674 shares and is now valued at $2,196,343.