2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA), MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

The shares of Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exela Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2018, to Overweight the XELA stock while also putting a $9 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 836.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 89.26.

The shares of the company added by 87.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.45 while ending the day at $0.81. During the trading session, a total of 65.56 million shares were traded which represents a -884.38% decline from the average session volume which is 6.66 million shares. XELA had ended its last session trading at $0.43. XELA 52-week low price stands at $0.09 while its 52-week high price is $3.20.

The Exela Technologies Inc. generated 15.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. Exela Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on June 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.50% to reach $12.30/share. It started the day trading at $9.73 and traded between $9.3177 and $9.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTG’s 50-day SMA is 7.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.57. The stock has a high of $15.24 for the year while the low is $4.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.63%, as 21.11M XELA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.78% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MTG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,146,652 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,280,940 shares of MTG, with a total valuation of $265,213,671. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MTG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $116,138,137 worth of shares.

Similarly, Point72 Asset Management LP increased its MGIC Investment Corporation shares by 167.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,218,651 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,280,251 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation which are valued at $96,628,339. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its MGIC Investment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,528,547 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,133,760 shares and is now valued at $88,697,786. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of MGIC Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.