Two Stocks To Tuck Away: ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

The shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ZAGG Inc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2018, to Neutral the ZAGG stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $16. Northland Capital was of a view that ZAGG is Outperform in its latest report on September 13, 2017. Wunderlich thinks that ZAGG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.29.

The shares of the company added by 41.64% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.32 while ending the day at $4.49. During the trading session, a total of 2.87 million shares were traded which represents a -378.11% decline from the average session volume which is 0.6 million shares. ZAGG had ended its last session trading at $3.17. ZAGG Inc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ZAGG 52-week low price stands at $2.06 while its 52-week high price is $9.01.

The ZAGG Inc generated 14.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 88.16%. ZAGG Inc has the potential to record -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. JP Morgan also rated GKOS as Downgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that GKOS could down by -0.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.86% to reach $42.86/share. It started the day trading at $46.855 and traded between $42.65 and $43.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GKOS’s 50-day SMA is 36.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.98. The stock has a high of $84.65 for the year while the low is $23.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.20%, as 4.96M ZAGG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.57% of Glaukos Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 958.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GKOS shares, increasing its portfolio by 105.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,817,151 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,475,905 shares of GKOS, with a total valuation of $200,910,954. Brown Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more GKOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $168,955,652 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Glaukos Corporation shares by 15.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,224,101 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 562,315 shares of Glaukos Corporation which are valued at $154,982,266. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Glaukos Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 66,683 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,643,752 shares and is now valued at $133,689,261. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Glaukos Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.