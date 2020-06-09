Two Stocks To Tuck Away: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

The shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $9 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Macerich Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on February 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Mizuho was of a view that MAC is Underperform in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Jefferies thinks that MAC is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 15, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 189.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.63.

The shares of the company added by 17.65% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.75 while ending the day at $13.13. During the trading session, a total of 18.82 million shares were traded which represents a -121.44% decline from the average session volume which is 8.5 million shares. MAC had ended its last session trading at $11.16. The Macerich Company currently has a market cap of $1.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 97.85, with a beta of 1.92. MAC 52-week low price stands at $4.53 while its 52-week high price is $35.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.64%. The Macerich Company has the potential to record 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.71% to reach $2.25/share. It started the day trading at $4.61 and traded between $3.95 and $4.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLCA’s 50-day SMA is 2.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.19. The stock has a high of $14.83 for the year while the low is $0.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.43%, as 12.76M MAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.61% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 51.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 195.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ariel Investments LLC bought more SLCA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ariel Investments LLC purchasing 377,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,155,583 shares of SLCA, with a total valuation of $21,418,719. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SLCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,470,975 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by 15.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,530,292 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 880,571 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. which are valued at $12,538,161. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,680 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,700,609 shares and is now valued at $7,105,169. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.