Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP), Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)

The shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2019. The Industrials company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on August 21, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.92.

The shares of the company added by 23.44% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.17 while ending the day at $0.21. During the trading session, a total of 393.92 million shares were traded which represents a -662.22% decline from the average session volume which is 51.68 million shares. SHIP had ended its last session trading at $0.17. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 SHIP 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $1.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. generated 15.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2791.67%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $1.17 and traded between $1.01 and $1.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALTM’s 50-day SMA is 0.6731 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8105. The stock has a high of $4.87 for the year while the low is $0.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.93%, as 5.80M SHIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.87% of Altus Midstream Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 539.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 71.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… bought more ALTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… purchasing 902,830 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,094,120 shares of ALTM, with a total valuation of $6,911,531. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more ALTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,577,094 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… decreased its Altus Midstream Company shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,758,947 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -78,400 shares of Altus Midstream Company which are valued at $4,376,800. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … decreased its Altus Midstream Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 227,448 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,119,106 shares and is now valued at $3,130,521. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Altus Midstream Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.