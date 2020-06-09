Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS), Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

The shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on June 01, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $4 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Drive Shack Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on April 21, 2020, to Buy the DS stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on March 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 252.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.31.

The shares of the company added by 27.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.38 while ending the day at $3.03. During the trading session, a total of 4.95 million shares were traded which represents a -213.59% decline from the average session volume which is 1.58 million shares. DS had ended its last session trading at $2.38. DS 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $5.31.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. Drive Shack Inc. has the potential to record -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Piper Sandler also rated MIST as Downgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that MIST could down by -7.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.44% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.67 and traded between $3.9256 and $4.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MIST’s 50-day SMA is 2.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.57. The stock has a high of $27.95 for the year while the low is $1.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 398114.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.10%, as 553,777 DS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more MIST shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 356,838 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,315,102 shares of MIST, with a total valuation of $12,988,457.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 54.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 584,615 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -701,892 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $1,759,691. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,056 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 320,377 shares and is now valued at $964,335. Following these latest developments, around 6.96% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.