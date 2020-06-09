Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

The shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $173 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beyond Meat Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2020, to Underweight the BYND stock while also putting a $72 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on April 27, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $73. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on April 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Goldman was of a view that BYND is Sell in its latest report on March 26, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that BYND is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 237.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.03.

The shares of the company added by 21.67% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $135.75 while ending the day at $162.46. During the trading session, a total of 20.22 million shares were traded which represents a -150.2% decline from the average session volume which is 8.08 million shares. BYND had ended its last session trading at $133.53. Beyond Meat Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 BYND 52-week low price stands at $48.18 while its 52-week high price is $239.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Beyond Meat Inc. generated 246.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Beyond Meat Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $3.50 and traded between $2.93 and $3.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CREX’s 50-day SMA is 2.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.69. The stock has a high of $5.98 for the year while the low is $0.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 971340.24 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -42.10%, as 562,406 BYND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.12% of Creative Realities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 147.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 107.50% over the last six months.

This move now sees The ARGI Investment Services LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 502,261 shares of CREX, with a total valuation of $1,556,507. Horton Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more CREX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,127,993 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bard Associates, Inc. decreased its Creative Realities Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 191,350 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -550 shares of Creative Realities Inc. which are valued at $592,994. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Creative Realities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.