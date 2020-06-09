Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG), Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

The shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $1 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Washington Prime Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2018. Goldman was of a view that WPG is Neutral in its latest report on July 15, 2016. Sun Trust Rbsn Humphrey thinks that WPG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 193.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 83.94.

The shares of the company added by 49.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.25 while ending the day at $1.64. During the trading session, a total of 34.05 million shares were traded which represents a -410.5% decline from the average session volume which is 6.67 million shares. WPG had ended its last session trading at $1.10. WPG 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $4.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.73%. Washington Prime Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.95% to reach $54.29/share. It started the day trading at $62.57 and traded between $57.75 and $60.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FVRR’s 50-day SMA is 44.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.04. The stock has a high of $73.50 for the year while the low is $17.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.26%, as 1.53M WPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.67% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 652.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 115.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 181.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ion Asset Management (Israel) Ltd… sold more FVRR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ion Asset Management (Israel) Ltd… selling -3,981 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,084,946 shares of FVRR, with a total valuation of $42,562,432. Excellence Investments Ltd. meanwhile bought more FVRR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,161,440 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 44.81% of Fiverr International Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.