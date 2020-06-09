Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX), TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

The shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3.80 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 177.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.73.

The shares of the company added by 16.67% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.32 while ending the day at $1.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.88 million shares were traded which represents a -242.18% decline from the average session volume which is 0.55 million shares. SLRX had ended its last session trading at $1.32. SLRX 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $24.45.

The Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 9.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.32% to reach $9.20/share. It started the day trading at $11.05 and traded between $10.25 and $10.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRTX’s 50-day SMA is 6.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.06. The stock has a high of $21.30 for the year while the low is $2.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.16%, as 1.64M SLRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.72% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 35.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.35% over the last six months.

This move now sees The China Investment Corp. (Investmen… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,387,866 shares of TRTX, with a total valuation of $72,192,690. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TRTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,985,662 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,491,273 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 61,013 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. which are valued at $34,537,889. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.