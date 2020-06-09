Ride Out The Next Market Storm With OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

The shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OrganiGram Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that OGI is Overweight in its latest report on November 05, 2019. Jefferies thinks that OGI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.34.

The shares of the company added by 15.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.79 while ending the day at $2.03. During the trading session, a total of 15.5 million shares were traded which represents a -206.36% decline from the average session volume which is 5.06 million shares. OGI had ended its last session trading at $1.76. OGI 52-week low price stands at $1.09 while its 52-week high price is $7.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OrganiGram Holdings Inc. generated 31.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Compass Point also rated PNNT as Downgrade on May 03, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that PNNT could down by -10.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.85% to reach $3.79/share. It started the day trading at $4.21 and traded between $3.90 and $4.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PNNT’s 50-day SMA is 3.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.29. The stock has a high of $6.86 for the year while the low is $1.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 256162.52 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.32%, as 313,338 OGI shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.83, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 636.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.85% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.62% of PennantPark Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.