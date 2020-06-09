Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI)

The shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on November 16, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Milestone Scientific Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on December 23, 2016, to Buy the MLSS stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2015. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 692.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 83.22.

The shares of the company added by 20.77% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.01 while ending the day at $2.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a -277.9% decline from the average session volume which is 0.37 million shares. MLSS had ended its last session trading at $2.07. Milestone Scientific Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 MLSS 52-week low price stands at $0.32 while its 52-week high price is $2.80.

The Milestone Scientific Inc. generated 0.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. Milestone Scientific Inc. has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.42% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.665 and traded between $3.22 and $3.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AI’s 50-day SMA is 2.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.72. The stock has a high of $7.08 for the year while the low is $1.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.49%, as 1.02M MLSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.82% of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 679.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 44.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -21,876 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,709,771 shares of AI, with a total valuation of $10,498,652. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,407,145 worth of shares.

Similarly, American Money Management Corp. decreased its Arlington Asset Investment Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,403,848 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. which are valued at $3,972,890. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Arlington Asset Investment Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 78,807 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 753,456 shares and is now valued at $2,132,280. Following these latest developments, around 2.12% of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.