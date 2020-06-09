Ride Out The Next Market Storm With LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

The shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $1 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LATAM Airlines Group S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on April 24, 2020. Raymond James was of a view that LTM is Outperform in its latest report on March 23, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that LTM is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 191.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.61.

The shares of the company added by 37.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.32 while ending the day at $2.91. During the trading session, a total of 51.99 million shares were traded which represents a -718.68% decline from the average session volume which is 6.35 million shares. LTM had ended its last session trading at $2.11. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 129.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 LTM 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $12.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.65 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The LATAM Airlines Group S.A. generated 1.51 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.62%. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has the potential to record -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on July 16, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $7.15 and traded between $6.21 and $6.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KZR’s 50-day SMA is 4.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.89. The stock has a high of $9.95 for the year while the low is $2.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 971430.09 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.23%, as 910,910 LTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.63% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 577.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 43.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 136.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG bought more KZR shares, increasing its portfolio by 126.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG purchasing 1,968,220 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,518,889 shares of KZR, with a total valuation of $16,538,778. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more KZR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,488,680 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares by 520.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,026,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,700,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. which are valued at $9,526,430. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 784,122 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,585,741 shares and is now valued at $7,452,983. Following these latest developments, around 16.20% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.