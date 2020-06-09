Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

The shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $5 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coty Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on April 27, 2020, to Neutral the COTY stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Citigroup was of a view that COTY is Sell in its latest report on July 02, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that COTY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.65.

The shares of the company added by 22.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.27 while ending the day at $6.21. During the trading session, a total of 41.7 million shares were traded which represents a -169.2% decline from the average session volume which is 15.49 million shares. COTY had ended its last session trading at $5.08. Coty Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 COTY 52-week low price stands at $3.02 while its 52-week high price is $13.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Coty Inc. generated 1.31 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. Coty Inc. has the potential to record 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $6.29 and traded between $5.3564 and $6.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EOLS’s 50-day SMA is 4.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.36. The stock has a high of $20.27 for the year while the low is $3.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.62%, as 3.81M COTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.09% of Evolus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 870.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tang Capital Management LLC bought more EOLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tang Capital Management LLC purchasing 660,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,295,000 shares of EOLS, with a total valuation of $13,707,200. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more EOLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,352,644 worth of shares.

Similarly, MFN Partners Management LP increased its Evolus Inc. shares by 1,083.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,300,000 shares of Evolus Inc. which are valued at $5,907,200. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Evolus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,173 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,046,536 shares and is now valued at $4,353,590. Following these latest developments, around 27.30% of Evolus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.