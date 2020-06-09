Ride Out The Next Market Storm With AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT), Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

The shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $1.75 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2016, to Buy the MITT stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Wunderlich Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2016. That day the Wunderlich set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on March 10, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Maxim Group was of a view that MITT is Buy in its latest report on February 29, 2016. Wunderlich thinks that MITT is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 418.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 86.16.

The shares of the company added by 110.28% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.96 while ending the day at $7.57. During the trading session, a total of 30.66 million shares were traded which represents a -672.34% decline from the average session volume which is 3.97 million shares. MITT had ended its last session trading at $3.60. MITT 52-week low price stands at $1.46 while its 52-week high price is $16.70.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.38%.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Craig Hallum also rated GO as Initiated on January 29, 2020, with its price target of $47 suggesting that GO could surge by 25.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.59% to reach $44.10/share. It started the day trading at $34.77 and traded between $32.93 and $33.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GO’s 50-day SMA is 35.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.98. The stock has a high of $47.57 for the year while the low is $27.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.28%, as 4.35M MITT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.82% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 130.08, while the P/B ratio is 3.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.96% over the last six months.

Jackson Square Partners LLC meanwhile bought more GO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $187,607,301 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares by 4.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,074,454 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 197,999 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. which are valued at $168,827,085. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,581,880 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,353,884 shares and is now valued at $144,853,721. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.