Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

The shares of VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by WallachBeth in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2016. WallachBeth wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VIVUS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. WallachBeth advised investors in its research note published on November 05, 2015, to Buy the VVUS stock while also putting a $2.80 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2015. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on January 23, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. WallachBeth was of a view that VVUS is Hold in its latest report on February 25, 2014. WallachBeth thinks that VVUS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 15, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.23.

The shares of the company added by 32.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.1192 while ending the day at $1.47. During the trading session, a total of 2.77 million shares were traded which represents a -69.08% decline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. VVUS had ended its last session trading at $1.11. VVUS 52-week low price stands at $0.80 while its 52-week high price is $4.75.

The VIVUS Inc. generated 32.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. VIVUS Inc. has the potential to record -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $47.90 and traded between $40.66 and $44.69 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $42.00 for the year while the low is $32.10.