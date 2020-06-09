Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP), Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

The shares of Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $1 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Superior Industries International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on August 12, 2019. That day the Barrington Research set price target on the stock to $7. BWS Financial was of a view that SUP is Hold in its latest report on February 08, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that SUP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.29.

The shares of the company added by 22.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.81 while ending the day at $2.12. During the trading session, a total of 0.52 million shares were traded which represents a -99.27% decline from the average session volume which is 0.26 million shares. SUP had ended its last session trading at $1.73. SUP 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $4.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Superior Industries International Inc. generated 282.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.0%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $5.01 and traded between $4.41 and $4.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APHA’s 50-day SMA is 3.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.51. The stock has a high of $7.60 for the year while the low is $1.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 45.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.80%, as 39.08M SUP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.56% of Aphria Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.66, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 75.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.41% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.84% of Aphria Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.