Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

The shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seadrill Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2016. JP Morgan was of a view that SDRL is Underweight in its latest report on January 15, 2016. Credit Suisse thinks that SDRL is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 221.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.91.

The shares of the company added by 128.53% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.544 while ending the day at $0.90. During the trading session, a total of 45.95 million shares were traded which represents a -2370.39% decline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. SDRL had ended its last session trading at $0.39. SDRL 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $5.00.

The Seadrill Limited generated 1.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Seadrill Limited has the potential to record -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Even though the stock has been trading at $71.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.32% to reach $82.38/share. It started the day trading at $72.42 and traded between $67.905 and $68.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRUS’s 50-day SMA is 69.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.34. The stock has a high of $91.63 for the year while the low is $39.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.21%, as 1.65M SDRL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.85% of Cirrus Logic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.91, while the P/B ratio is 3.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 770.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CRUS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -229,438 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,136,884 shares of CRUS, with a total valuation of $539,548,430. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CRUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $459,083,646 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cirrus Logic Inc. shares by 35.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,524,100 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,444,906 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc. which are valued at $417,621,960. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Cirrus Logic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 11,906 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,056,154 shares and is now valued at $155,445,242. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Cirrus Logic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.