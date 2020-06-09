Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII), Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

The shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $11.50 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 22nd Century Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on August 11, 2016, to Buy the XXII stock while also putting a $3.50 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.87.

The shares of the company added by 21.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.81 while ending the day at $0.96. During the trading session, a total of 4.48 million shares were traded which represents a -310.98% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. XXII had ended its last session trading at $0.79. 22nd Century Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.20 XXII 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $2.46.

The 22nd Century Group Inc. generated 0.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on August 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.70% to reach $2.70/share. It started the day trading at $3.48 and traded between $3.06 and $3.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMCM’s 50-day SMA is 2.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.17. The stock has a high of $4.45 for the year while the low is $1.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 357307.27 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.44%, as 387,464 XXII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.30% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.25, while the P/B ratio is 0.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 539.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more CMCM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -64,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,287,797 shares of CMCM, with a total valuation of $2,639,984. UBS AG (Investment Management) meanwhile sold more CMCM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,461,476 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares by 20.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,002,850 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 172,733 shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. which are valued at $2,055,843. Following these latest developments, around 17.03% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.