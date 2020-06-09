Mixed Analyst Attention: SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER), Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

The shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2015. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SandRidge Permian Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on October 28, 2013, to Underperform the PER stock while also putting a $14 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 168.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.86.

The shares of the company added by 28.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.60 while ending the day at $0.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -300.64% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. PER had ended its last session trading at $0.52. SandRidge Permian Trust currently has a market cap of $32.75 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.21, with a beta of 1.56. PER 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $1.94.

The SandRidge Permian Trust generated 3.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -121.05%.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Piper Sandler also rated FANG as Downgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that FANG could down by -9.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.58% to reach $54.56/share. It started the day trading at $59.89 and traded between $54.08 and $59.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FANG’s 50-day SMA is 38.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.30. The stock has a high of $111.84 for the year while the low is $14.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.83%, as 7.43M PER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.75% of Diamondback Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 122.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more FANG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -5,518 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,571,657 shares of FANG, with a total valuation of $852,149,946. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FANG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $761,253,055 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Diamondback Energy Inc. shares by 4.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,519,769 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 556,121 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. which are valued at $545,110,742. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Diamondback Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 848,568 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,249,613 shares and is now valued at $402,728,150. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.