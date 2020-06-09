Mixed Analyst Attention: Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

The shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $6 price target. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Range Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that RRC is Sector Perform in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that RRC is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 398.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.23.

The shares of the company added by 21.85% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.70 while ending the day at $8.03. During the trading session, a total of 19.95 million shares were traded which represents a -51.23% decline from the average session volume which is 13.19 million shares. RRC had ended its last session trading at $6.59. Range Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 RRC 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $7.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Range Resources Corporation generated 0.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Range Resources Corporation has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on June 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.00% to reach $13.33/share. It started the day trading at $25.60 and traded between $22.80 and $25.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAVE’s 50-day SMA is 12.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.17. The stock has a high of $55.21 for the year while the low is $7.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 107.55%, as 19.07M RRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.14% of Spirit Airlines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 83.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SAVE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 157,948 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,417,564 shares of SAVE, with a total valuation of $141,451,811. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SAVE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $93,199,896 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Spirit Airlines Inc. shares by 4.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,507,192 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 203,904 shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. which are valued at $67,698,024. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Spirit Airlines Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 117,817 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,353,002 shares and is now valued at $65,382,090. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.