Mixed Analyst Attention: Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY), MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

The shares of Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2017. The Industrials company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Digital Ally Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on August 18, 2016, to Buy the DGLY stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on August 10, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that DGLY is Buy in its latest report on June 18, 2015. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that DGLY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 18, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 681.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is 53.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 92.48.

The shares of the company added by 96.85% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.50 while ending the day at $5.00. During the trading session, a total of 99.71 million shares were traded which represents a -3126.95% decline from the average session volume which is 3.09 million shares. DGLY had ended its last session trading at $2.54. DGLY 52-week low price stands at $0.64 while its 52-week high price is $3.25.

The Digital Ally Inc. generated 0.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 49.02%.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) is now rated as Market Perform. Craig Hallum also rated MOBL as Initiated on July 24, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that MOBL could surge by 20.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.02% to reach $6.19/share. It started the day trading at $5.20 and traded between $4.88 and $4.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MOBL's 50-day SMA is 4.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.06. The stock has a high of $7.79 for the year while the low is $2.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 37.01%, as 4.03M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.57% of MobileIron Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 963.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 37.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lynrock Lake LP bought more MOBL shares, increasing its portfolio by 109.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lynrock Lake LP purchasing 6,632,924 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,666,666 shares of MOBL, with a total valuation of $64,473,330.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its MobileIron Inc. shares by 0.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,630,573 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -60,005 shares of MobileIron Inc. which are valued at $33,749,617. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MobileIron Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 62,002 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,061,355 shares and is now valued at $30,852,297. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of MobileIron Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.