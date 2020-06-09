Mixed Analyst Attention: Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX), Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

The shares of Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on December 07, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cancer Genetics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Speculative Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on June 26, 2017. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on September 26, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.29.

The shares of the company added by 23.84% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.22 while ending the day at $4.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -2653.84% decline from the average session volume which is 41610.0 shares. CGIX had ended its last session trading at $3.23. Cancer Genetics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CGIX 52-week low price stands at $1.92 while its 52-week high price is $9.50.

The Cancer Genetics Inc. generated 4.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.5%.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.77% to reach $2.53/share. It started the day trading at $3.80 and traded between $3.26 and $3.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWN’s 50-day SMA is 2.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.13. The stock has a high of $3.61 for the year while the low is $1.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 71.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.67%, as 76.53M CGIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.22% of Southwestern Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 23.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 148.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 93.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SWN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,198,568 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 77,589,098 shares of SWN, with a total valuation of $250,612,787. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more SWN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $246,084,142 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by 12.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 66,244,365 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,519,982 shares of Southwestern Energy Company which are valued at $213,969,299. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,904,286 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 56,233,635 shares and is now valued at $181,634,641. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Southwestern Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.