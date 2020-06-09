Mixed Analyst Attention: Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)

The shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.54.

The shares of the company added by 18.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.71 while ending the day at $2.03. During the trading session, a total of 3.43 million shares were traded which represents a -3711.22% decline from the average session volume which is 89890.0 shares. ADIL had ended its last session trading at $1.72. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 15.20 ADIL 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $3.17.

The Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 4.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -304.76%.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on April 06, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $0.4295 and traded between $0.3575 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCON’s 50-day SMA is 0.2724 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2919. The stock has a high of $1.07 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 207214.85 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 243.86%, as 712,529 ADIL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.26% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 99.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 137.20% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SCON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,554 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.