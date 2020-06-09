Mixed Analyst Attention: ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY), Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 155.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.58.

The shares of the company added by 45.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.45 while ending the day at $3.45. During the trading session, a total of 2.35 million shares were traded which represents a -1862.65% decline from the average session volume which is 0.12 million shares. AEY had ended its last session trading at $2.37. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 AEY 52-week low price stands at $1.35 while its 52-week high price is $6.49.

The ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. generated 4.26 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $149. Bernstein also rated JAZZ as Upgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $166 suggesting that JAZZ could surge by 27.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $120.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.76% to reach $153.76/share. It started the day trading at $119.84 and traded between $110.99 and $111.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JAZZ’s 50-day SMA is 109.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 127.04. The stock has a high of $154.24 for the year while the low is $86.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.36%, as 2.99M AEY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.57% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.12, while the P/B ratio is 2.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 600.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more JAZZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 21,490 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,005,869 shares of JAZZ, with a total valuation of $551,897,057. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more JAZZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $379,100,138 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares by 3.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,092,645 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -124,065 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc which are valued at $340,964,111. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 387,575 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,353,827 shares and is now valued at $259,509,427. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.