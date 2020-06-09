Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR), Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)

The shares of Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vertex Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 05, 2016, to Neutral the VTNR stock while also putting a $1.40 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2015. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $2.30. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on January 27, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5.50. Singular Research was of a view that VTNR is Buy in its latest report on January 15, 2015. Stifel thinks that VTNR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 05, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.39.

The shares of the company added by 16.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.82 while ending the day at $0.91. During the trading session, a total of 0.66 million shares were traded which represents a -159.72% decline from the average session volume which is 0.25 million shares. VTNR had ended its last session trading at $0.78. Vertex Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 VTNR 52-week low price stands at $0.45 while its 52-week high price is $1.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Vertex Energy Inc. generated 16.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 119.05%. Vertex Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Piper Sandler also rated PLAY as Downgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that PLAY could down by -46.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.01% to reach $14.35/share. It started the day trading at $21.33 and traded between $19.62 and $20.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLAY’s 50-day SMA is 12.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.91. The stock has a high of $52.11 for the year while the low is $4.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.48%, as 6.70M VTNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.42% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.38, while the P/B ratio is 3.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 51.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PLAY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -252,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,244,151 shares of PLAY, with a total valuation of $62,134,371. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PLAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,787,873 worth of shares.

Similarly, KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC decreased its Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,725,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $39,905,712. In the same vein, Mackenzie Financial Corp. decreased its Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 58,896 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,285,302 shares and is now valued at $33,456,821. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.