Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

The shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on August 27, 2019, to Buy the SNCR stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 18, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.24.

The shares of the company added by 23.68% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.2601 while ending the day at $3.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a -204.53% decline from the average session volume which is 0.49 million shares. SNCR had ended its last session trading at $3.21. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 SNCR 52-week low price stands at $2.17 while its 52-week high price is $9.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Synchronoss Technologies Inc. generated 30.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -583.33%. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Wells Fargo also rated PK as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that PK could down by -35.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.76% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.97 and traded between $14.23 and $14.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PK’s 50-day SMA is 8.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.86. The stock has a high of $28.90 for the year while the low is $3.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.24%, as 20.15M SNCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.62% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 42.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -693,026 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,483,198 shares of PK, with a total valuation of $346,955,213. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $228,898,320 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 8.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,554,956 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 952,710 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $109,887,632. In the same vein, Southeastern Asset Management, In… increased its Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 186,031 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,407,646 shares and is now valued at $108,486,713. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.